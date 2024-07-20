JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.41

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.41 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 91.70 ($1.19). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 91.70 ($1.19), with a volume of 972,639 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £602.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,555.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 1.89 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40,000.00%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

