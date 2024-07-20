JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $54.78. Approximately 681,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,722,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
