Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.24

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.24 and traded as low as $9.89. Keppel shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 690 shares.

Keppel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

