KeyCorp Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $420.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $304.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 575.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.67 and its 200-day moving average is $325.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

