KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29. 2,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.
KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.
