Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,961 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 893,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,811,000 after purchasing an additional 238,858 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 796,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,960. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

