Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in KLA by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,028,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $8,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.65.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $762.55 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $805.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.