Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 286,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FLNG stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.93. 149,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 118.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

