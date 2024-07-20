Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.