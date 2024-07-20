Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.07. 1,934,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

