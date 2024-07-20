Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 300.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,280 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Union worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 729,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,211 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,274,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 186,922 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 73.9% in the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Western Union by 546.6% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 343,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 290,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE WU opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

