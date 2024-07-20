Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $908,000 Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 580,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.63. 163,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

