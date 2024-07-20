Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JIRE. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JIRE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 132,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,945. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.