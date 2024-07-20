Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.42% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRAK traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

About VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

