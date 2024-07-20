Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,637 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of ACCO Brands worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after buying an additional 706,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,390,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 670,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 64,261 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO stock remained flat at $4.80 during trading hours on Friday. 448,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

