Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $707,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 4,444,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,903. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

