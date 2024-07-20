Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,926 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 327,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,381 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.95 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

