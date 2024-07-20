Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,654 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carter’s worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. 931,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,070. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

