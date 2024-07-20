Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WestRock

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

WRK traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $51.51. 11,862,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.68%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.