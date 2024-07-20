Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,437. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.10.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

