Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,809,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,434,010. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

