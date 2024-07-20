Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PINS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,265,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,802. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

