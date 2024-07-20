Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 580.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.76. 1,427,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

