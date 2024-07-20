Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 1,168,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

