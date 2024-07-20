Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:KNSL traded down $18.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.41. The company had a trading volume of 254,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,066. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.39.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

