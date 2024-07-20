Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stake Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $18.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.39. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

