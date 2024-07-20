Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.15

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 169227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Komatsu Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

