Komodo (KMD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Komodo has a total market cap of $42.69 million and $2.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,187,177 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

