LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading 16.3% Higher

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report) was up 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €27.29 ($29.66) and last traded at €26.00 ($28.26). Approximately 1,684,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.35 ($24.29).

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.96 and a 200-day moving average of €25.11.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

