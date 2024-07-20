Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.12

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 3503531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,815,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

