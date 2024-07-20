Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) and Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) Financial Comparison

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) and Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leatt and Lobo EV Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leatt $47.24 million 0.95 $800,000.00 ($0.17) -42.53 Lobo EV Technologies $15.47 million 1.25 $970,000.00 N/A N/A

Lobo EV Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leatt.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leatt -2.32% -2.56% -2.20% Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Leatt and Lobo EV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leatt and Lobo EV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A Lobo EV Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Leatt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lobo EV Technologies beats Leatt on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor products, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet bags, hats, and hydration kits; casual clothing, caps, and sunglasses; and apparel that comprises suits, jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for personal protective equipment sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and direct to end consumers through digital channels and online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers electric vehicles and accessories, such as two-wheeled e-bicycles and e-mopeds, three-wheeled electric vehicles, four-wheeled electric off-highway shuttles, batteries, and parts and accessories, as well as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

