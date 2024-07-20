Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,507 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 56.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Leidos by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.94. 862,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,191. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.