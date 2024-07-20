Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.94. The company had a trading volume of 862,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,191. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $152.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

