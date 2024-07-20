Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,885. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

