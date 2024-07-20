Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Realty Income by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

O traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,911. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

