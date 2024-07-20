Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,093,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,028,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,999,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,910,000 after purchasing an additional 648,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.31. 1,242,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,418. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

