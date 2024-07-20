Leo Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.80.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $12.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $751.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $740.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

