Leo Wealth LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWX. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.97. 83,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $78.66.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

