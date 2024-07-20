Leo Wealth LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 235.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,325. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 120.21 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

