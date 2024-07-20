Leo Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $636.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $625.29 and its 200-day moving average is $631.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

