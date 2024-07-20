Leo Wealth LLC Sells 283,654 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,654 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 8.1% of Leo Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,393,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

