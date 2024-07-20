Leo Wealth LLC Sells 358 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 69,264,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,048,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

