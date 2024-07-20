Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.71.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.93. The stock had a trading volume of 347,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

