Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.11 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Lisk has a total market cap of $153.25 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

