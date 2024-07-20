LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.3 %

RAMP opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.83 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 64,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.