Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.86 Million

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market cap of $125.39 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.01270722 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,695,088.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

