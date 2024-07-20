Lollybomb Meme Coin Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market cap of $128.30 million and $9.26 million worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lollybomb Meme Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lollybomb Meme Coin

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.01270722 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,695,088.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.