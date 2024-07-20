Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 524,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,360,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.36% of AZEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Down 0.7 %

AZEK stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. 1,164,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,433. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.