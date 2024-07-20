Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.41% of Primoris Services worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 585,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 582,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,548.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. 1,027,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,596. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.