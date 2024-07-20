Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,106 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.49% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 410,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRCT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

